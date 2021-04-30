New Squad Trucks 'pushed' to the Rescue

Carroll County Fire Rescue hosted “Push-In” ceremonies on Friday, April 30, at two stations to share new equipment with the public.
The “Push-In” Ceremony is an old tradition that was started by firefighters years ago. During those times, they would literally push their new trucks into the station.
“We have been doing this ceremony since 2018,” said Director of Emergency Management Tim Padgett. “But it’s been going on in the fire service for a long time, although, here in Carrollton, we’ve just recently started to do it.”
Typically the ceremony is to bring in a new engine, however Station 5 in the Clem community received a new squad truck, which was designed to be a more compact unit.
“It is designed for rescue calls and for breathing in air during emergency calls,” said Padgett. “Basically a firefighter wears a breathing air pack on his back whenever he is going to fight a fire and that is how we feel those bottles.”
This new squad truck has several elements that previous trucks have not had. It is a custom build, composed of six LED lights that come out on the top of the truck, and it is a little smaller for better movement and efficiency.
“The expectation I have for this new squad truck is that there is high clearance to be able to get into places and to get off the roadway,” said Padgett. “Fires never occur in a good area, so to have good access into an area where it would be easier to get the firefighters what they need instead of having to walk a distance for it is something I’m counting on.
“It fits more of a support role. It supports the fire service. Fire engines carry water and actually puts out the fire, while this truck has rescue equipment, specialized equipment, bottles, and other things we may not carry enough of on the engine.”
The first “Push-In” ceremony Friday was at Station 9 in Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.