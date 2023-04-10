Southwire announced recently that its new Atlanta office has officially achieved Fitwel and LEED Silver certifications, two of the nation’s leading standards recognizing sustainable building practices that are designed to optimize environmental stewardship and support health.

Southwire's new office at The Battery Atlanta was designed with the organization’s long-held commitment to sustainability as a primary focus. Many of the features included in the state-of-the-art facility were specifically implemented to advance the company’s "Growing Green" and "Living Well" initiatives.

