New seniors community planned on Maple Street

Start your golf carts! A new destination for residents who are eager to spend their later years healthy and active is planned for an area near Maple Street Commons.
Tanner Health System is partnering with another Carrollton based company, Linco Development, to plan and build the new community on a 40-acre tract on Maple Street near the Maple Street Commons retail development.
The Birches on Maple will be built on a “life community” model, a village with developments for active senior adults and independent seniors that will feature assisted living apartments, memory care services and more.
Like the Birches at Villa Rica that is scheduled to open later this summer, the Birches on Maple will be fully integrated with Tanner Health System and will provide access to medical care, specialist services, and Tanner’s exclusive “Get Healthy, Live Well” initiative. The facility will feature programs to prevent and control chronic disease and help residents stay active and healthy.
“There is nothing like this anywhere in west Georgia or east Alabama,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health System. “There are senior living communities, but the integration with our health system is what sets this apart. We’re envisioning a place where our parents — and a lot of us Baby Boomers, too — can stay healthy, active and engaged throughout the later part of our lives.”
The planned life community model allows seniors to choose the level of independence most comfortable for them.
The Birches on Maple will feature freestanding, single-owner homes with several different floor plans for active and independent and assisted living apartments as needed, as well as seamless access to memory care services.
“Linco Development and RA-LIN are excited to partner with Tanner to provide another quality development in Carrollton,” said Ben Garrett, CEO of RA-LIN, A west Georgia construction company.
“This development is needed for our hometown to continue to be a great place to live, work and play,” Garrett said. “Linco and RA-LIN have had the good fortune to be part of several significant projects in or community. The Birches on Maple will be another major accomplishment for our organizations and our community.”
The community is designed so couples can access both active, independent and assisted living options which will allow them to remain close while providing a solution to the rigors of caregiving.
Also, like The Birches at Villa Rica, security will be a priority at The Birches on Maple with gated access, electronic access controls and 24-hour on-site security personnel.
The community’s 55-and older residents will enjoy golf cart access and walking paths and a host of on-campus and nearby amenities. The Birches on Maple has designs for substantial green space, on-premises clubhouse, gym, pool, play courts and more.
The Birches on Maple will be convenient to the Carrollton GreenBelt, Sunset Hills Country Club, City Station, the University of West Georgia and downtown Carrollton. Proximity to Maple Street Commons will also allow for convenient access to a full-service grocery store, restaurants and other retailers.
Throughout the community, all parks, yards, and common areas will be professionally landscaped and maintained.
“The location of the new community fits perfectly between the University of West Georgia and West Georgia Technical College’s new campus,” said Josh Chapman, president of Linco Development.
“We plan to partner with these institutions to provide continuing education and entertainment for our residents and hope our residents will volunteer to serve our community through local charities and schools,” he added.
As part of Tanner Health System, the Birches on Maple is designed to encourage better health and social engagement with clubs, guest speakers and live performances. Get Healthy, Live Well staff will help facilitate clubs and activities based on the residents’ interests.
Construction on the community is expected to begin in spring, 2022, with completion of the first phase of the community in 2023. Carrollton-based RA-LIN and Associates will build the community.
