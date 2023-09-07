Meeting for their September work session Thursday morning, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education heard updates from Superintendent Mark Albertus on several topics, including new security measures and systems that have been implemented at schools in the district.

Also during the meeting, the board gave approval to move forward in negotiations to possibly purchase a tract of land that currently includes 72 housing units in the Crystal Lake Subdivision. As was noted in a Times-Georgian story last month, a statement from the school system explained that when property near the city schools campus becomes available there is often interest because of the possibility of school growth and need for expansion in the future.