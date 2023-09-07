Meeting for their September work session Thursday morning, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education heard updates from Superintendent Mark Albertus on several topics, including new security measures and systems that have been implemented at schools in the district.
Also during the meeting, the board gave approval to move forward in negotiations to possibly purchase a tract of land that currently includes 72 housing units in the Crystal Lake Subdivision. As was noted in a Times-Georgian story last month, a statement from the school system explained that when property near the city schools campus becomes available there is often interest because of the possibility of school growth and need for expansion in the future.
Over the last two years, Carrollton City Schools has purchased real estate in the Cottage Hill area, close to its campus, to assist in planning for future growth. The acquisitions will allow for future expansion of school system offerings. As a long range planning initiative, Superintendent Albertus said he is confident that the land will be valuable in the future.
“Whenever land becomes available near our campus, we take advantage of the opportunity for future growth and enhancing our school system offerings,” Dr. Albertus explained.
He added, “Although specific plans have not been finalized, this land may be used for potential school expansion, new facilities, and/or additional extracurricular spaces.”
The land purchases are being funded through fund equity and SPLOST revenue.
Also during Thursday’s meeting it was noted the school district has received two safety grants. Governor Brian Kemp’s School Security Grant totaling $200,000 is devoted to fortifying security measures, notably funding the implementation of a one-button lockdown security system at both Carrollton Elementary and Carrollton Middle School.
Additionally, the Safer Georgia Schools Grant provided $249,000 to the district. This funding will go toward upgrades to the SHIELD System at Carrollton Upper Elementary School.
Funds will be used to support an effective communication system for emergencies between schools.
“We had an inclement weather drill last week. With the new systems, we are trying to work out the kinks,” Albertus said.
Parents were notified in advance of the drill.
Looking ahead, Albertus listed several activities that will be associated with Carrollton High’s homecoming football game against Jenkins High School on Sept. 15. A pep rally is scheduled for 10 a.m., and the annual parade through the campus is set to begin at 1 p.m. prior to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Grisham Stadium.
In other remarks during Thursday’s work session, Albertus noted that the nationally televised football game against Langston Hughes High School on Aug. 18 in Carrollton that was broadcast live by ESPN went extremely well.
“It was a great event for our community,” he added.
The September regular monthly meeting of the board is Tuesday, Sept.12 at 6 p.m.
The next work session for board members is October 2 at 8 a.m. in the boardroom of the BOE office at 106 Trojan Drive.
At the regular October monthly meeting scheduled the following day on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., the board will meet in the Hall of Fame Room at the Whitley Morris Field House adjacent to Grisham Stadium. Highlighting the agenda will be the school system’s recognition of its “2023 Teacher of the Year.”
