A new club for students at the University of Georgia aims to celebrate the connections between Black students and the outdoors.

Through on-campus discussions and off-campus field trips to state parks, Get Outdoors offers experiences couched in a context that can help students gain a deeper understanding of nature, sustainability, outdoor activities and the history of the land. The goal, said organizers and graduate students Courtney Scott and Alexis Martin, is to bring healing to students through outdoor engagement while bridging the gap between Black students and environmentalism.

