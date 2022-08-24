New TMC suites construction underway

Construction on surgical suites for TMC's new open-heart surgery program is underway at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton. Completion is scheduled for December, and the first surgeries are planned to begin the following month in January, 2023. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Construction is underway on two new operating suites that are key to Tanner Health System’s open-heart surgery program at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton. 

The expansion, located on the ground level of Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton, required earth removal and the pouring of a new concrete floor before adding studs for the new operating suite walls. 

