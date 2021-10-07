New map splits Douglas into two U.S. House seats

Douglas County could be split into two U.S. House districts if a map released Monday is approved by the General Assembly during a special session that begins Nov. 3.
Currently, Douglas County falls entirely within the 13th Congressional District represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott.
But the new map, crafted by the Georgia Senate’s Republican majority as part of the redistricting process, puts roughly the western two-thirds of Douglas in the 3rd Congressional District represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson. The eastern third of the county would remain in the 13th Congressional District under the current plan.
The proposed new 3rd District runs from Carroll and Douglas counties in the north down to Harris, Meriweather and Upson counties in the south. The 13th would continue to include parts of Douglas, Cobb, Fulton, Fayette, Clayton and Henry counties, albeit with a noticeably smaller chunk of Douglas.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Carrollton Republican whose district includes parts of Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties, told the Sentinel on Wednesday the map is just the first step in the process of redistricting. He said each of Georgia’s 14 Congressional districts have to have the same number of people and that Scott’s district grew “significantly more” than Ferguson’s.
“Part of the — it’s not a requirement but strongly encouraged — is you don’t overlap sitting members,” Dugan said. “You can’t use that as a mechanism to get rid of somebody. So you look at the numbers that Drew had to pick up that David had to lose, that’s where Douglas County came into play.”
Dugan said the Congressional map was released this week so that there would be time for comment on it while lawmakers work on drawing up potential maps for the 180 state House districts and 56 state Senate districts which also must be redrawn.
“What we didn’t want to do was save them all in a big binder until we got every one of them done and then put them out at the same time because you don’t — it kind of waters it down,” Dugan said. “You kind of don’t get a chance to concentrate on each as they come through.”
While the proposed Congressional map does not target incumbents Scott and Ferguson who would represent parts of Douglas under the proposal, the map does appear to target U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, by shifting portions of the 6th Congressional District she represents into heavily Republican areas.
McBath captured the 6th Congressional District in Atlanta’s northern suburbs in 2018 after it had been in Republican hands for decades, then won reelection last year.
But holding the seat would become harder in 2022 under the Senate map, which would put all of heavily Republican Forsyth County inside the 6th District for the first time. The district would retain East Cobb and North Fulton but lose northern DeKalb County.
Lithia Springs native Jake Evans is among the Republicans who have announced plans to challenge McBath next year.
Similarly, Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux could face a new obstacle under the proposed 7th Congressional District Senate map. While the district would lose Forsyth County to McBath’s district, the Republican-dominated 9th Congressional District in North Georgia would dip down into northern Gwinnett County, uncomfortably close to and possibly even including Bourdeaux’s residence.
Even if Bourdeaux’s home ends up outside of her district, however, she would be allowed to run for reelection next year. Federal law does not require members of the House to reside in their districts.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan defended the proposed map as in keeping with guidelines the Senate committee set last month.
“This map not only meets principles of redistricting, but we are proud to present a map that regardless of political party, Georgians can be proud of,” the lieutenant governor said. “Ensuring that any maps we produce are fair, compact, and keep communities of interest together will continue to be of utmost importance.”
Republicans currently hold eight of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats and Democrats hold six.
Georgia lawmakers redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts once each decade to account for changes in population reflected in the U.S. Census. Special redistricting sessions usually take place during the late summer, but the process was delayed this year because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on completing and releasing the census.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
