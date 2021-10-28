For a second straight season, the New Manchester Jaguars have a chance to make history.
The Jaguars will host Villa Rica in a game that will decide the Region 6-5A title. New Manchester is the defending region champions and look to be the first county team to win consecutive region titles.
Both teams enter the contest at 3-0 in region play.
“This will pretty much decide the region title,” New Manchester coach Cedric Jackson said.
Last season was New Manchester’s first region football title in program history. The school opened during the 2011 season.
Villa Rica will be trying to secure its first region title since the 1998 season when it reached the state semifinals.
“It’s been a long time for the program,” Villa Rica first-year coach Tim Barron said. “Our community is excited about this opportunity. It is great for the kids and the community.”
New Manchester is coming off a 24-3 win at North Springs after a 21-day layoff. The open schedule was created when Midtown (formerly Grady) dropped its program at the beginning of the season.
The Jaguars decided not to seek another opportunity to fill the gap.
Jackson said it took the team some time to shake off the rust against North Springs.
“It was a tough game,” Jackson said. “North Springs played a lot better than they have in the previous games. They were coming off a bye week so they had some time to prepare. We knocked the rust off and after the first quarter we got in the swing of it. I’m happy with the win.”
New Manchester is 3-1 against Villa Rica, but the teams haven’t played since the 2015 season.
The region game scheduled for last season as cancelled because of COVID protocol in the Villa Rica program.
This was expected to be somewhat of a rebuilding year for New Manchester after losing several of its top players to graduation last season.
“We lost a lot from that team, but this group has bought into trying to change the thinking and culture,” Jackson said. “They are playing like champions. We have a lot of guys on this team that weren’t on the field last year, but there has been a lot of carryover from last year.”
After 19 years and seven region championships, Barron came to Villa Rica from Heard County. He helped lead that program to the 2018 state championship.
“Being somewhere for 19 years, it was good for me to come over here,” Barron said. “I was ready to start over. There are a lot of people involved in the Villa Rica program that wanted it to be successful. There have been a lot of people that have worked together to help change the culture. We have a good administration that supports and sees the importance of athletics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.