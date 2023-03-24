While the beginning of a school year in early August is a time for students and teachers to become familiar with new classes and activities, the final few months are a busy period for superintendents, principals, and Board of Education members when they ramp up discussions and make personnel decisions for the next school term.
For school leadership, springtime is a planning time that features the fine-tuning of enrollment projections, locking in new hires, evaluating promotions, considering transfers, and looking to fill spots created by retirements.
Such has been the case for the the leadership of the Carroll County Schools, one of the largest largest school systems in the state. Serving more than 15,000 students and employing approximately 1,000 teachers on 23 elementary, middle, and high school campuses and two career academies throughout the county, staffing such a large school system is a major endeavor.
As the final months of one school year draw to a close on May 24, plans are well underway involving projected enrollments at two dozen schools that will kick off the 2023-24 term on August 4.
Personnel discussions by board of education members are held in executive session, which occurred at the last two meetings, including a called meeting that was held Wednesday.
Thursday afternoon, the school system issued a news release that announced the hiring of three new principals and four new assistant principals for the 2023-24 school year. The new leadership roles that were approved by the Carroll County Board of Education at meetings held on February 16, March 16 and March 23 will take effect on July 1.
“We are excited to announce new roles for these leaders next year,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “We look forward to the impact they will make to support our vision to be a premier school district and positively change lives every day.”
The appointments include:
Ashley McGill - Providence Elementary
McGill began her educational career as an art teacher in Fulton County Schools and has 25 years of experience as a teacher and administrator, most recently as assistant principal of Bremen Academy and Bremen Middle School since 2013. McGill holds bachelors’ degrees in both business administration (University of Georgia) and art education (Georgia State University), a master’s degree in art education, also from GSU, and a specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University. McGill and her husband, Alex, have two children.
David Jaye - Sharp Creek Creek Elementary
Jaye, who will be principal of Sharp Creek Elementary School, has been serving as principal of Sand Hill Elementary for the past three years. An accomplished educator and leader with previous administrative experience in the Douglas County School System, he holds a bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State University, a master’s in education from Georgia State University, and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership. Jaye and his wife, Brooke, have two sons.
Troyanne Parham - Sand Hill Elementary
As the new principal at Sand Hill Elementary School, Parham brings 25 years of experience in both Carroll County and Heard County to her new position. She was a district literacy instructional coach for four years in the Heard County School System and has been serving as assistant principal of Sand Hill Elementary since 2020. Parham has a bachelor’s degree from Georgia College, a master’s of education degree from Lesley University and a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Piedmont College. She and her late husband, Bill, have four children and four grandchildren.
Tewanna Brown - Mt. Zion High School
Brown has been serving as a teacher in Carroll County since 2009. She was the "Carroll County School System Teacher of the Year" in 2021 and a finalist for "Georgia Teacher of the Year."
Kyle McCarty - Villa Rica High School
With over 10 years of experience as a teacher and coach in the Carroll County and Spalding County school systems. McCarty will be assistant principal at Central High School. She has over 20 years of experience as a business education teacher and also serves as an adjunct instructor at West Georgia Technical College.
Monica Rainwater - Ithica Elementary
Rainwater will be assistant principal at Ithica Elementary. She has over 20 years of educational experience and was the Carroll County School System Teacher of the Year in 2020.
In addition to these new assistant principals, two current APs will be at new schools beginning with the 2023-24 school year:
Erica Keel - Temple High School
Maegan Day - Glanton-Hindsman Elementary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.