While the beginning of a school year in early August is a time for students and teachers to become familiar with new classes and activities, the final few months are a busy period for superintendents, principals, and Board of Education members when they ramp up discussions and make personnel decisions for the next school term.

For school leadership, springtime is a planning time that features the fine-tuning of enrollment projections, locking in new hires, evaluating promotions, considering transfers, and looking to fill spots created by retirements.

