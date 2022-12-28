It happens every year when the Georgia General Assembly meets for three months beginning in January, but most of their handiwork does not take effect until January 1 of the following year.
So what did our legislature set in motion in 2022 that will greet Georgians in 2023 when the clocks strikes midnight Saturday, and we officially flip the calendar to a new year?
Here is a list of new laws that are poised to officially activate in the Peach State while onlookers watch the possum drop in Tallapoosa, the big crystal ball fall in Atlanta, and reverlers across the state hoist their glasses and share hugs and kisses at midnight on New Year’s Eve:
Inform Consumers ActSenate Bill 332 establishes financial and contact information requirements for online sellers to prevent people from selling goods stolen from retail stores.
Online platforms are required to provide a way for consumers to report suspicious activity.
Sellers with annual revenue more than $20,000 are required to share working contact information with buyers.
“Here in Georgia, we will do everything possible to curb crime and make life difficult for those who break the law,” Kemp said in a statement after signing the law. “With SB 332, we’re dealing another blow to the organized gangs that steal from Georgia shops and stores by making it much harder for them to profit from their heists.
“I want to thank Senator John Albers as well as Representative Houston Gaines for carrying this legislation and seeing it across the finish line. I also want to thank the members of the General Assembly who voted for this bill to help us keep up the fight against criminals.”
Food Truck PermittingHouse Bill 1443 allows mobile food service establishments, including food trucks, to operate outside its county of origin without additional permits, but the food truck must have an active permit. The law also provides a definition for “mobile food service establishments.”
LESS Crime ActMost of the “Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act” or “LESS Crime Act” has been in effect for six months. Senate Bill 361 provides a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit for Georgia taxpayers to directly contribute to public safety initiatives.
While the act went into effect in July, it is applicable for taxable years beginning in 2023.
General Assembly Republicans and Georgia law enforcement championed the bill when it passed in both chambers with bipartisan support in March.
“With overwhelming bipartisan support, this innovative approach to public safety has received national acclamation. Our legislation serves as a model for government entities around the country to adopt within their own states and communities,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said in a statement when the bill passed the Georgia House.
Increased tax credit limit for contributions to rural hospitalsHouse Bill 1041 increases the limit to annual tax credits available for contributors to hospitals in rural Georgia. The aggregate amount of tax credits allowed was increased to $75 million from $60 million.
The bill was one of a handful of healthcare-related bills Kemp signed in May saying the law would “further support our rural hospitals.”
Public UtilitiesHouse Bill 328 establishes a one-time right of way permit fee and reduces annual right of way use fees that telephone companies pay to municipalities if they don’t have retail space or customers in the area. The bill established a civil penalty for companies that don’t comply with the due compensation requirements established in the law.
