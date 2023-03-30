New incentives for UWG season tickets

With the 2023 football season set to begin in late August, UWG Athletics is announcing five different incentives taking place over the next five months. Season ticket prices will be $75 for the 2023 season, plus taxes and fees.
With each of the five prizes listed below, the department will hold a drawing for five names among fans who have purchased season tickets for the 2023 season. To enter into a drawing for any of the prizes, UWG football fans need only to purchase their season tickets for the 2023 season.
March 15-May 6 - Season Ticket Renewals
Fans who held season tickets during the 2022 season will have a chance to renew their seats during this period. If you held season tickets during the 2022 season and would like assistance with your ticket purchase, please contact Matt Cooke via email at mcooke@westga.edu.
April Incentive - Travel with the Team
Five season ticket holders will win a trip for two to travel with the team to one of the five road games (Kingsville, TX; Clinton, MS; Pensacola, FL; Rome, GA; Valdosta, GA). The drawing will take place on Monday, May 1. All fans who renew their season tickets from the 2022 season prior to May 1 will be entered into the drawing to Travel with the Team.
May 6 - Season Tickets Open to the Public
Fans are encouraged to find UWG Athletics at Mayfest in Carrollton to secure your seats for the 2023 season, as all previously held seats will be released at that point. To make your season ticket purchase, please visit uwgathletics.com/tickets to make your purchase or contact mcooke@westga.edu.
May Incentive - Lot H Parking
One of the most sought-after spots at University Stadium is in Lot H. Five season ticket holders will win a parking spot in Lot H to one of the five home games on the 2023 schedule. The drawing for a Lot H parking space will take place on Thursday, June 1. Any fan who purchases a season ticket prior to June 1 will be entered into the drawing for a single-game Lot H Parking spot.
June Incentive - Swag Month with the Wolves
On Friday, June 30, UWG Athletics will have a drawing to select five fans who will receive the official coaches' swag for the 2023 season. These five fans will receive the polo shirt and hat that the coaching staff will be wearing on the sideline during the season. To be entered into the June 30 drawing, fans must purchase their season tickets prior to June 30.
July Incentive - Tailgate with Alumni & Friends
Five fans will get the opportunity to bring four people to one Alumni & Friends tailgate prior to one of the five home games this fall. A $40 value, the Alumni & Friends Tailgate is in a premier spot on the Wolf Walk with a different theme at each game. Fans who purchase season tickets prior to August 1 will be entered into the drawing for the Tailgate tickets.
August Incentive - Hall of Fame Banquet Tickets
In the final month leading up to the season, fans who purchase season tickets will have the opportunity to attend the 2023 Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled to take place in October at the Campus Center. Five season ticket holders and will receive a ticket for themselves and a plus-one to the annual Hall of Fame Banquet as we induct and honor the some of the best athletes and administrators who have ever worn the Red and Blue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.