New incentives for UWG season tickets

The University of West Georgia's football team released their 2023 schedule on Tuesday, as well as a new set of incentives for season tickets. Pictured is UWG running back Zion Custis.

 Photo by Josh Cato

With the 2023 football season set to begin in late August, UWG Athletics is announcing five different incentives taking place over the next five months. Season ticket prices will be $75 for the 2023 season, plus taxes and fees.

With each of the five prizes listed below, the department will hold a drawing for five names among fans who have purchased season tickets for the 2023 season. To enter into a drawing for any of the prizes, UWG football fans need only to purchase their season tickets for the 2023 season.

Trending Videos