Carrollton residents have probably noticed an empty business space on Adamson Square, but the new food on the block is about to change that. Derek Huynh, co-owner of Nama Asian Fusion, is opening a new restaurant, Chip’s Burger Bar.
The idea for the restaurant’s theme sparked while enjoying Grindhouse Killer Burgers when Huynh was living in Atlanta. The restaurant is named after his future father-in-law, Chad “Chip” Ralph.
“I thought that concept would work really well on The Square because there isn’t an actual true, fast-casual burger place on the square,” Huynh said. “I wanted to essentially bring something new that doesn’t exist as it is right now. I’m not trying to take away from anybody on the square, meaning compete directly.”
There will be a variety of menu items such as in-house crafted beef patties along with an impossible, plant-based patty, salmon and chicken patties. Customers will have the opportunity to build their own burger tailored exactly to their liking or choose from suggested, pre-selected burger ingredient combinations.
“We do have a Chip’s Burger, that’s pretty much our staple burger that will have a special sauce with it as well, a Chip’s sauce,” Huynh said. “We are offering shakes as well.”
There is no hard date for launch, but the goal is to open during the first week of March. Currently, final renovations are still in the works to adjust the atmosphere that Huynh is gearing towards for Chip’s Burger Bar.
The existing state matches the former restaurant that closed their doors Dec. 31, Plates On The Square, full service dining option. Plates On The Square operated their business for 14 years before closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When COVID hit we had to shut down for a little while and when we reopened we never returned with our full schedule because of the lack of qualified staff members to fill positions,” Plates On The Square co-owner Keith Rabideau said.
“We shut down lunch and brunch after reopening due to staffing issues. When someone approached us about buying the business, it helped us make the decision (to close)," he explained.
Chip’s will be a two-level restaurant with the lower level being fast-casual consisting of counter service with food runners. The upper level will be full service with a game room bar. Some featured games will be skee-ball, darts, foosball, shuffleboard, and more surprises.
“We are extremely grateful for the community and the support we have received for Nama through the pandemic and when we started four years ago with Nama,” Huynh said. “I just felt like I would not want to start another business anywhere else but in Carrollton, especially the downtown area.”
Chip’s Burger Bar is currently accepting applications for employment via their website.
