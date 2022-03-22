The new fire station coming to the Villa Rica area is progressing since approval of the architect.
The replacement facility is Fire Rescue Station No. 9 and it will be located at the former Georgia State Patrol Post property on Highway 78 in Villa Rica.
The current Fire Station No. 9 is the busiest call volume facility in all of Carroll County, yet it remains one of the oldest and outdated facilities originally built in 1981, according to county officials.
With approximately five fire rescue staff members on every shift, officials say there is a need for practically everything ranging from a larger living quarters to more bays to adequately house additional life saving equipment, trucks and apparatuses.
The contract between the Architectural Firm and Carroll County is currently being finalized. The next step in this project will be the “programming phase” which is commonly known as planning and design.
The construction committee composed of fire administration, firefighters, public works administration and the district commissioner will be working closely with the architect team to formally draw up and execute a functional design.
From there, the detailed design will be finalized and a formal RFP will be advertised to solicit bids and hire a general contractor for construction.
“The programming phase has been allotted a six month time frame but every effort will be made to accomplish a functional design as soon as possible,” Carroll County Communications Officer Ashley Hulsey said.
The need for a new replacement Fire Station No. 9, which is the busiest call volume facility in the county’s fleet, was placed in the fire rescues strategic 5-year plan approximately two years ago as a priority project for the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Referendum.
Voters approved the continuation of SPLOST in March 2021. Since that time, Carroll County began a due diligence phase which included several factors. Among those were the issuance of bonds to secure upfront funding which has been calculated to “hopefully provide savings long term.”
Given the low interest rate availability because of the county’s excellent credit rating, which in comparison provides hope of outpacing rising inflation costs if the station had been delayed years down the road.
The project has moved forward continuously since that time period as outlined.
When asked about target completion, Hulsey said, “The current commercial building market is very volatile at the moment due to many obvious factors that change daily including but not limited to, rising inflation and gas prices, material shortages due to supply chain interruptions and labor pool challenges.”
“For these reasons and other unprecedented national challenges, the county would feel more comfortable announcing an expected completion date closer to the confirmation of a general contractor once hired who can give a more accurate expectation at that point in time,” Hulsey continued. “Until then, the committee will keep moving forward making progress weekly in hopes of completing programming designs and RFP documents for advertisement of retaining a general contractor within the next six months.”
There has not been a new facility built for the primary servicing area within the city of Villa Rica since the current station was placed in 1981. However, Fire Station No. 16 located off Highway 101 in front of Villa Rica Middle School, provides backup assistance and close proximity to No. 9 which was built new and opened for service to the public in 2006.
Firefighters will be relocated to the replacement station, however future staff may be added as additional equipment is added to the facility’s operations such as a quick response vehicle, which is designed to provide rapid response to non-fire related emergencies such as, “medical calls.”
Every emergency call contains a unique set of circumstances that can arise from anywhere in Carroll County. However, Station No. 9 in its proximity to I-20, services a substantial amount of interstate calls compared to other facilities in the county which do not share proximity to major highways.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance has been putting in a lot of work behind this project. As someone who has worked closely with fire administration, both past and current, he has remained cognizant of the need for a new facility.
These were based on the department’s internal priority ranking, his own personal recognition after visiting the outdated station on numerous occasions and community input received during SPLOST Town Hall presentations.
Chance first asked the Board of Commissioners to place the project as a priority before the March 2021 SPLOST continuation referendum which was presented to voters for their consideration.
“As the District 2 Commissioner for Carroll County, I am ecstatic about the opportunity to bring this much needed enhanced facility for the citizens of Villa Rica to the forefront of priority for completion,” Chance said. “This replacement station will help accommodate an ever growing community with state of the art first responder equipment and support gear to tackle any emergency our professionals might face. In addition, including both experienced fire administrators and seasoned rescue personnel who will physically live within its walls during this process is sure to create a recipe for success. I’m confident an efficient design will be ascertained that compliments both the safety and comfort these firefighters deserve in around-the-clock service to our community.”
Officials say enhanced fire rescue facilities are a win-win for communities. One such benefit is the modernization components which can have a positive impact on ISO ratings, in turn helping to maintain homeowners insurance premiums from rising industry costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.