The Carrollton Center for the Arts will celebrate the art career of a local attorney and judge with its An Unassuming Renaissance Man exhibition, July 13 – August 21.
Former Carroll County chief magistrate judge and attorney Ralph Van Pelt, who passed away earlier this year, maintained a passionate pursuit of art during his legal career and after retirement. His intense study of the old Dutch Masters led him to paint his first portrait in 2018 at the age of 75. He completed 46 portraits within the last five years of his life. His subjects were people he believed contributed positively to the community.
Van Pelt’s work featured in the exhibition represents his pursuit of growth through creativity and hard work. His influences ranged from Andrew Wyeth and Milton Lenoir to the old Dutch masters.
"Visitors will be able to perceive the sophisticated level of technical skill and beauty the artist achieved in his self-taught pursuit of painting,” said Visual Art Coordinator Marcella Kuykendall “You can see his passion and love of learning in his works."
The late legal legend was born in Rome, Georgia in 1942. As a teen, he laid brick full time in the summers before pursuing a construction and development career. Later, he went to law school and became a lawyer at the age of 37.
As an entrepreneur, musician, inventor, designer, builder, teacher, architect, landscaper, humanitarian and student of art, Van Pelt was described by friends and family as a renaissance man, although he never saw himself that way, hence the exhibition’s title.
There will be an opening reception at the center July 13, from 5-7 p.m.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
