VAN PELT

The Carrollton Center for the Arts will celebrate the art career of a local attorney and judge with its An Unassuming Renaissance Man exhibition, July 13 – August 21 celebrating former Carroll County chief magistrate judge and attorney Ralph Van Pelt.

The Carrollton Center for the Arts will celebrate the art career of a local attorney and judge with its An Unassuming Renaissance Man exhibition, July 13 – August 21.

Former Carroll County chief magistrate judge and attorney Ralph Van Pelt, who passed away earlier this year, maintained a passionate pursuit of art during his legal career and after retirement. His intense study of the old Dutch Masters led him to paint his first portrait in 2018 at the age of 75. He completed 46 portraits within the last five years of his life. His subjects were people he believed contributed positively to the community.