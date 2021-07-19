Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.