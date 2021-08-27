Two new faces will be seen around the Carrollton Center for the Arts this fall as Eva Schultz Warner and Montana Dean join the staff.
Warner, who will be serving as the Center's new Education/Volunteer Coordinator, is a 2010 graduate of the University of West Georgia where she earned a BA degree in anthropology and was a recipient of the Herndon Award for Leadership and the Antonio J. Waring Cooper Award for Service.
A prominent musician and vocal instructor in the area, she has been a staff and volunteer coordinator for the Best of Bowdon 2020 award winning festival, Little Big Jam Music and Arts, for the past 11 years.
Dean is the new theatre coordinator for the CCA. A 2020 graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in theatre, she has worked in many areas of theatre from tech to design and concerts and has assisted in stage builds in North Carolina for G2 Structures.
Also, she was assistant facilities manager at the University of Georgia Fine Arts Building for three years while spending her free time stage managing performances.
