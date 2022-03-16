A new restaurant in Bowdon went before the council on Monday night requesting approval to serve alcohol at their establishment.
Cuatro Locos Cantina, located at 139 City Hall Avenue, Suite B, received unanimous approval, and will be joining the Downtown area of Bowdon.
The meeting was conducted in the Mayor and Council chambers located at 182 Grammar School Road with all members and staff present.
During the public comments session, there were four citizens in attendance that signed up to speak to the council.
Rhonda Keith and Sandra Brown Lee from the non-profit group Community Action for Improvement presented a short informational program, explaining the benefits offered by the organization. The benefits include financial assistance for low-income families to help with lighting, heating, and water utilities, as well as weatherization.
Cynthia Ayers expressed her concerns, after experiencing a home invasion, about a partially burned house, the occupants of which "may be involved in drug activity."
City Attorney David Mecklin said there might be some code violations that code enforcement could look into.
City Manager Gary Bullock asked Chief Mark Brock if the police department had increased patrols in the area and Brock affirmed they had.
Vickie Anderson introduced herself as a candidate for the District 6 Commissioner position.
The senior center building repairs project that was approved last council meeting have been completed. Bullock stated that the building is now secure. Repairs have been made to the trusses, with additional bracing.
Bullock said HVAC, lighting, and ceiling tiles will be installed and an inquiry into wind speed in the area verified that "in December 2021 we experienced winds of 70 miles per hour."
Bullock said he is forwarding the information to the insurance company.
Leslie Willis requested her five areas of land, located at 210 Holly Road, be annexed into the city limits. The motion to approve carried unanimously.
An update to the city ordinances to include guidelines for vape shops and game rooms was discussed.
The motion was unanimously approved by the city to place a 180-day moratorium on vape shops and game rooms to allow time for ordinances to be drafted and adopted covering these types of businesses.
Bullock asked for authorization to engage Carter & Sloope to do an environmental clearance report for a pre-application to GEFA for work on the water line infrastructure, including moving services from old lines to new lines and replacing old cast iron water lines.
It was unanimously approved to allocate $5000 to engage Carter & Sloope for the environmental clearance report.
Bullock reported that there has been paving equipment working on the front parking lot of the Municipal Building this week.
The city reports that the recreation department revenue continues to increase with new programs and sponsorships. The department is using the Square app for concessions as well as registration fees.
Main Street Director Jan Gibbs stated that the Spring Open House "went very well for the downtown merchants."
Food truck ordinances are continually being researched.
