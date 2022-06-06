Millions of young men between the ages of 8 and 17 have joined the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts since its inception by Sir Arthur Baden Powell in 1910. Only 4 percent of the membership have earned the highest attainable award in Scouting, Eagle Scout, during the organization's 112-year existence.
Recent Carrollton High School graduate Charlie Robinson is one of the rare young men who stayed the course, completed the rigorous, extremely varied set of requirements and will soon be awarded the coveted honor. One of his final steps was to complete the "Eagle Project," a community service project which demonstrates leadership of others while performing a project that benefits their community.
Robinson's project was the design and construction of a flag pole that will fly the Christian flag next to another newly installed flag pole that will display the American flag which is being erected by a local veterans group.
The 18-year old grandson of Jerry and Alice Robinson of Carrollton completed his Eagle Scout requirements with little time to spare. He enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard and reports for basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. on July 18 where he plans to become a signal support specialist.
Next on tap for Robinson following his Fort Jackson stop will be Georgia State University sometime next year where he plans to major in computer science and music.
"Joining the National Guard will help me pay my college expenses," Robinson said.
Young Robinson is a a very versatile and goal-oriented young man.
When asked to whom he gives credit for his ambitions plans, he singled out his music teacher Ben Lively and family friend Elizabeth Basil who encouraged him to join the Guard.
"Also have to mention Sgt. Alex Marraquin who was my recruiter," Robinson added.
Including his high school graduation, earning of the Eagle Scout Award, and willingness to serve his country in the military, Robinson is building quite a resume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.