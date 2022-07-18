A new Dollar General Market location has officially opened in Whitesburg.
Dollar General announced that its new store located at 45 West Highway 5 in Whitesburg is now open.
According to a press release, the recently-relocated and updated DG Market store format "plans to provide area residents with an updated layout and new offerings including an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry."
“At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. The new DG Market format aims to provide the Whitesburg community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.
The Whitesburg store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
“We are excited to provide Whitesburg residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-relocated location,” Simonsen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.