Although the impetus for the installation of the new automated crosswalk signals on Carrollton's Adamson Square was to assist visually impaired citizens, comments from other people who frequent the downtown area indicate that the signals are welcome safety additions that will benefit everyone.
Sara Claudia Tillman Cain, a visually impaired young woman from Carrollton, played an important role in the project.
"This has been a good project for the city," said Assistant City Manager David Brooks, "and we think it will enhance the experience of visiting downtown Carrollton.
"I think it has been a life-changer for Mrs. Cain and has provided opportunities that have not been there before," he added.
There are 16 crosswalk signal buttons included on the signals that provide not only visual but audio signals to pedestrians. After pressing the button on the device that is affixed to one of the light poles that surround The Square, an automated voice announces the name of the street which is being crossed, and whether to "Wait" or "Walk."
The time frame allowed to safely cross is also displayed in orange lights on the digital signal.
The cost of the system, which was installed by city employees, was approximately $30,000 and was funded out of the city's operating budget, Brooks explained.
"At this time, we don't plan to add any other signals," Brooks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.