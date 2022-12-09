The wait is over.
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners announced the location for the new county administration building on Friday afternoon in a press release and social media post.
"As you may remember the citizens of Carroll County voted to approve this project during a previous SPLOST, however due to extenuating circumstances the project was placed on hold," the county's release stated. The most recent board of sitting commissioners made a commitment together to make this project a top priority and pick a location by years end, and today they did exactly that."
The site for the new county administration building will be located at the College Street location where the present administration building currently resides.
The rendering of the new building contains ornate details that mirror the original Carroll County Courthouse that burned nearly a century ago that used to stand where the historic courthouse remains today.
District 6 Commissioner, George Chambers who served on the original board when the project was passed by the citizens of Carroll County said in a statement, “This day has been a long time in making and I am proud that the board made the decision to move forward in this first step of securing a location that will meet the need the needs of the county, the employees, and most of all our citizens.”
The logistics for the floor plan of this project have been underway for many months as Chairman Michelle Morgan and architects met with department heads to establish functionality of the building to best suit the needs of the citizens as it will be home to the Board of Commissioners Office, Commission Chambers, Tax Commissioner's Office, Tag Office, Board of Elections, Community Development, and other departments that oversee the day to day operations of Carroll County.
“I am very pleased the Board of Commissioners voted to secure the site on College Street as the new home of the County Administration building,” Chairman Michelle Morgan stated. “I am proud of the work the Commissioners have poured into this project as we all knew how important it was to see this through for the citizens of Carroll County, and I look forward to designing a new commission chambers that will be easily accessible for all citizens with more access to parking availability and it will be acoustically sound.”
The current College Street building is 74 years old and before becoming the administrator building for Carroll County, housed students for decades for the Carrollton City School System.
“Carroll County is a few years away from being a 200 years old and we are excited to bring back the historical features from the 1829 original courthouse to this modern day county administration building," Morgan said.
The next step will be the issuance for a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Construction Manager (CM) at Risk and further logistics are being ironed out in the meantime.
