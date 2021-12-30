One of the top local news stories of 2021 was the naming of former Georgia Secretary of State. Sixth District Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Karen Handel as the new president and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce
The announcement on July 7 that Handel would be the new leader of Carroll Tomorrow and the Chamber was made by Loy Howard, chairman of the Carroll Tomorrow Board of Directors and president and CEO of Tanner Health System. Howard had served on a committee that searched for a successor to Jackson.
“Early in the process, the search committee identified several key traits we were looking for in a candidate,” Howard said in the release. “The ability to develop and execute Carroll Tomorrow’s vision for the community was at the top of that list."
Howard added that leadership was also a very strong component of Handel's selection. He noted that her guidance would be important to leading the organization forward , elevating Carroll County, maintaining existing jobs, and creating new opportunities.
Elections and reform remained hot-button issue during 2021
Among the top stories of the new year in Carroll County was the January 5th runoff election for the state’s two U.S. Senate seats that was held on January 5.
While Carroll County voters heavily favored Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelley Loeffler, by 2-1 margins, Georgia as a whole differed with local choices as the statewide vote sent two new senators, Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, to Washington by slim margins.
The new year also saw a new president take office as Joe Biden took up residence in the White House in January after he narrowly defeated President Donald Trump in the November, 2020 nationwide election.
However, Biden was not the choice of the vast majority of local citizens who cast their votes for Trump.
Election reform was a major topic that generated diverse and conflicting opinions during the the 2021 session of the Georgia General Assembly in Atlanta, and local State Senator Michael Dugan of Carrollton was at the forefront of the legislation. He was a co-sponsor of the the all-encompassing Election Integrity Act of 2021, originally know as Senate Bill 202 of which Dugan was also a sponsor, that was signed into law on March 25.
The new law mandated voter ID requirement on absentee ballots, limited the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, expanded early in-person voting, made it a crime for outside groups to hand out free food or water to voters eating in line, and included several other new mandates.
Municipal elections held in November
City council elections in Bowdon, Carrollton, Villa Rica and Whitesburg were held on nov. 2. Brett Ledbetter won another term on the Carrollton governing body, while Jan Johnson was returned to office in Bowdon.
Whitesburg saw several posts up for re-election. Incumbent Mayor Amy Williford won another term in office as did commissioners William Smolar, who faced no opposition, and Lucy Gable who defeated Jessica Davis.
However, incumbents Robert Arnell and Mike Sprayberry were unseated by newcomers Donna Whitley and Chris Lewis, respectively.
Brett LedBetter won re-election to the Carrollton City Council by defeating challenger Dr. Brent Harris.
Also, Councilperson Lucy Gamble defeated Jessica Davis.
In Villa Rica, Ann McCoy outpolled Michael Young who won in a 2019 special election the seat of Gil McDougal who ran for mayor, and Danny Carter defeated Dominique Conteh.
Vaccines rolled out at Tanner
In other major news on the local front, Tanner Health System provided more than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on March 10 to staff from schools across Carroll County.
Tanner also expanded access to the newly approved Pfizer COVID-19 booster — a third shot at two upcoming vaccination events in Carrollton on Oct. 5 and 6 at North Point Baptist Church.
However, Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton just recently reported seeing high numbers of COVID-19 patients even as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine rolled into the health system.
Substitute teacher arrested for molestation
Amanda Ressler, a substitute teacher, was arrested on Feb. 5 and appeared before Carroll County Senior Magistrate Judge William Brewer for her first appearance following a arrest where she was charged with 19 counts of child molestation, one for each student involved, in an incident at Mt. Zion Elementary School. The 31-year old was later indicted and remains in custody at the Carroll County Jail as she awaits trial later this year.
Schools win state athletic titles
Both the Lady Lions of Central High School and the Lady Braves of Heard County High claimed state softball championships in their classifications on Saturday, Oct. 30. For Heard, it was the school's second consecutive title.
Also the Carrollton Trojans boys' track team won their 28th state track championship on May 15 in a meet held at Grisham Stadium.
Carrollton High's Lady Trojans basketball team played for the 2021 Class AAAAAA state title, but lost to Westlake in the championship game, 64-46.
