A new cell tower on Highway 113 was approved unanimously by Carroll County commissioners Tuesday, although Dr. Austin Lewis, a surgeon with Tanner Medical and a resident of the highway next to the Catalyst Church, voiced opposition.
The structure will be built in 60 days, and the unmanned facility will only be visited by AT&T about eight to 10 times per year.
The county’s telecommunications ordinance requires that the tower must be able to accommodate co-location efforts. That means other companies, such as Verizon and Sprint, can place their equipment on this tower alongside AT&T.
Jonathan Yates, an attorney who represents Charleston-based Diamond Communications, is working with AT&T to build the 250-foot cell tower at 1103 N. Highway 113. The property is about two miles south of Little Tallapoosa Park and is owned by the Catalyst Church of Carrollton.
“The citizens of Carroll County will be greatly benefitted by the addition of necessary and essential wireless infrastructure,” Yates wrote in his conditional use permit application to the county Department of Community Development. “In addition, the proposed facility will provide effective access to 911 first responders, fire, police and EMS.”
Yates applied for a conditional use permit from the county’s Department of Community Development and needed a variance request approved to build the structure at 250 feet. The proposed site for the cell tower was zoned agricultural; under that classification, the county only allows cell towers up to 150 feet.
The county’s Board of Appeals voted on Dec. 3 to grant the variance request.
Information from Yates’ conditional use application stated the property was vacant. Lewis, who lives next door to the church, told the commission that was incorrect.
“I own this little 8.52 acres, and I use every inch of that property,” Lewis told the commission. “It is my peaceful area of respite from an otherwise chaotic medical system right now.”
Michael Gould, the owner of Gould Digital Imaging in Roswell, was asked to take photos of the site where the tower is being built and told commissioners the structure will be placed near Lewis’ backyard.
This is the fourth cell tower proposal to be approved to the county commission in the past year. In June, the panel approved a 250-foot tower near Roopville for AT&T at 2939 Old Columbus Road. Before that tower was approved, residents on Blackjack and Mt. Olive Roads surrounding the property also told the county commission they experienced “horrible service” in the area and were in support of putting the tower on Old Columbus Road.
They asked whether the new structure would provide better service to their households. A Blackjack Road resident asked whether the tower would bring better cell phone and internet service to her area. She added several businesses in the Roopville area have been asking for this capability.
In late 2019, the commission also approved a 235-foot cell tower on state Hwy. 16 near Whitesburg and another 190-foot structure on Travis Hill Drive behind the Triangle Fleet Services.
