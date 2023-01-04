A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in the lobby of the new Bremen High School Wednesday morning when a new point of pride for the Blue Devils nation was officially welcomed to the community.
The ultra-modern, highly-equipped structure opens for BHS students when classes resume today, Thursday, January 5, following the holiday break.
The new Bremen High facility was built at a cost of approximately $17.75 million dollars. The project was funded through a variety of sources, including bond proceeds (68%), SPLOST (20%), state funding (9%), and other local funds (3%).
The 66,200 square-foot structure includes:
- 28 new classrooms
- forensic science lab
- chemistry, biology, science and business labs
- complete new administration and counselor suites
- state-of-the-art special education suite and art studio
The new high school was designed by Cunningham, Forehand, Matthews and Moore Architects of Atlanta and constructed by R. K. Redding Construction headquartered in Bremen.
Keith Redding of Redding Construction noted during his remarks at the ribbon cutting that he took a personal point of pride in the building of the new Bremen High School.
"Not only am I a graduate of Bremen High, but so are many of the individuals in our company who played major roles in the building of this facility," he said.
"There were 586,000 bricks used to build the structure, but I think one of the best things we did in building our new high school was that there was not a single lost time accident during the several months that it took us to build it," he noted with obvious pride.
Another significant fact trumpeted at Wednesday's ceremony was that the going rate of construction costs was $350 per square foot when the project was bid.
"All costs, even including furniture, came in at less than $275 per square foot," Redding said, "I think that is getting bang for your buck."
"This was a complex project, but it was made even more so by budget challenges and supply chain issues," he noted.
Vann Pelt, chairman of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education, said he was extremely proud of what had been accomplished through the efforts of many people, including city leadership, state legislators and Gov. Brian Kemp who have been stalwart supporters of public education.
