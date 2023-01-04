Bremen Ribbon Cutting

Bremen High School hosted their ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly-constructed school building. Seniors Layla Pollard, Martha Grace Otwell, Brayden Muse, Jade Lewis, and Yujean Shin are pictured in the center of the ceremony.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in the lobby of the new Bremen High School Wednesday morning when a new point of pride for the Blue Devils nation was officially welcomed to the community.

The ultra-modern, highly-equipped structure opens for BHS students when classes resume today, Thursday, January 5, following the holiday break.

