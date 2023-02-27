ATLANTA — A new bill with bipartisan support would, if passed, take the first step toward creating “prosperity planning districts” around Georgia’s 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“These planning districts allow … governments as well as private and philanthropic interests to leverage their resources to support innovation, technology, entrepreneurship at our HBCUs and modernize the campuses and surrounding communities,” said state Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, who introduced the measure this week.

