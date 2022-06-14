West Georgia Technical College President Dr. Julie Post announced in a press release that Kristen Buoy will be the new Vice President of Academic Affairs at WGTC.
Buoy, who served most recently as the Dean of Health Sciences at Gwinnett Technical College, began her career in education as an adjunct professor in the allied health science program and in 2011 was hired as the program director to start a new cardiovascular technology program at the college. Carrying the program from inception to national programmatic accreditation, she worked in that program area until 2019 when she was promoted to dean of health sciences.
She has a special interest in student engagement, social learning and workforce education.
“Ms. Buoy brings with her a fresh, exciting perspective along with a wealth of technical education experience, healthcare programming, and educational leadership,” Post said. “I could not be more thrilled to welcome her to the WGTC family.”
Buoy is a graduate of Gwinnett Technical College and Oglethorpe University. She later earned her Masters of Education in Workforce Education from the University of Georgia. Prior to her educational career, she worked in medicine as a registered respiratory therapist and a registered invasive cardiac specialist.
In the fall of 2014, Buoy was nominated for the Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction. Having served on committees for the Atlanta Science Fair and the GTC program reviews, she is a member of the American Association of Respiratory Care (AARC), the Georgia Society of Respiratory Care (GSRC), and the Alliance of Cardiovascular Professionals (ACVP).
In addition, she serves as an advisory board member for two high schools in Gwinnett County and on the healthcare steering committee for the Alpharetta North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
Buoy will begin her duties at West Georgia Tech today.
“I am enthusiastic about the upward and reinvented direction Kristen will take the academic division of West Georgia Tech and excited about the impact her presence will have on the College,” Post said. “Today is an exciting day for West Georgia Technical College and the communities it serves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.