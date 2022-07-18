New 988 number is now active locally for mental health crises

On Saturday, the Carroll County 911 Call Center began taking the new 988 calls that are specifically for mental health emergencies. Pictured above is Call Center Director Clay Patterson (second from left) when he recently gave a tour of the facility to members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

For years, the 911 call number has been used to report emergencies, virtually of any kind. Created by American Telephone and Telegraph in 1968, the three-digit number was gradually installed on a national scale as the country’s single emergency telephone number service group.

As even most children know, the phrase, “911, what is your emergency?” is asked by the 911 operator and from that point the call is routed to one or more emergency services.

