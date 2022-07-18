New 988 number is now active locally for mental health crises

For years, the 911 call number has been used to report emergencies, virtually of any kind. Created by American Telephone and Telegraph in 1968, the three-digit number was gradually installed on a national scale as the country’s single emergency telephone number service group.
As even most children know, the phrase, “911, what is your emergency?” is asked by the 911 operator and from that point the call is routed to one or more emergency services.
However, this past Saturday, July 16, Georgia joined several other states when a special number dedicated to the specific reporting of mental health crises went online as the United States transitioned what was the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988 — an easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care.
Calling 988 connects people to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, where accessible care and support is available for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress, whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
If the local crisis center is unable to take the call, the caller will be automatically routed to a national backup crisis center. The Lifeline provides live crisis center phone services in English and Spanish and uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages for people who call 988.
When asked if there was a difference in protocol as to how 988 is routed or handled, Carroll County 911 Director Clay Patterson said, “In rare but critical circumstances — less than 2% of the time — counselors will determine via their protocols that someone is at imminent risk of harming themselves or someone else. In these situations, the Lifeline will contact 9-1-1 to dispatch emergency services. 988 is not able to directly transfer a call to 9-1-1. Because of that, the Lifeline counselor must relay the information to the 9-1-1 dispatcher. This information was provided to us from NENA- The 911 association.”
Patterson told the Times-Georgian that as of Tuesday afternoon there had been no 988 calls since the system went online on Saturday.
“Carroll County is extremely fortunate to have the resources that we have that are dedicated to the service of our citizens suffering from a mental health crisis,” Patterson said. “I am hopeful that 988 is beneficial to the community and the entire nation, however, it is still too new for me to comment on the effects that it will or has had in the past few days. My stance is still and will always be that if someone is suffering from any emergency, including that of a mental health emergency, they dial 911 immediately.”
The 988 service was established to improve access to crisis services in a way that meets the United States’ growing suicide and mental health-related crisis care needs. Dialing 988 will provide easier access to the Lifeline network and related crisis resources, which are distinct from the public safety purposes of 911 where the focus is on dispatching Emergency Medical Services, fire and police as needed.
“I believe that having the 10-digit number changed to a 3-digit format is going to be beneficial for someone experiencing a mental health crisis,” Patterson added. “This makes it easier for people to contact the crisis line by providing them with a quicker and more memorable number. With education and time, I believe people will become more familiar with it and it will be more utilized. I think it is important for people to educate themselves and the state/nation to educate our communities on the difference between needing immediate assistance for a mental health emergency 988. I think it is important for people to educate themselves on the difference between 988 and needing immediate assistance for a mental health emergency.”
According to Jody Goodman, director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, the new 988 number related to reporting mental health crises is still brand new.
“We sat in on a lot of meetings, but now that it (the 988 number) has only been live for a couple of days I am curious to see how things continue to roll out and how we will be affected,” she said.
Goodman added that her organization continues to see the ripple effect in mental health crises arising from not only COVID-19, but also such issues as unemployment.
“There are so many things that contribute to mental health crises and suicides,” Goodman noted.
“Yes, it all has a ripple effect, and that’s what we are seeing,” she said, “and I think it will continue to increase.”
According to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, the lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, is the culmination of a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to put crisis care in easier reach for people in need.
This initiative is part of President Joe Biden’s comprehensive strategy to address the nation’s mental health crisis, and is identified by U.S. Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra as a top priority at HHS. Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has made investments to support the 988 transition, providing $432 million to scale crisis center capacity and ensure all Americans have access to help during mental health crises.
The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law after the passage of bipartisan legislation in 2020, authorized 988 as a new three-digit number for suicide and mental health crises. All telephone service and text providers in the U.S. and the five major U.S. territories were required by the FCC to activate 988 no later than July 16.
“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you. Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” said HHS Secretary Becerra, who has been meeting with states across the country about the transition to 988 as part of HHS’ ”Nat ional Tour to Strengthen Mental Health.
“There is still much work to do. But what matters is that we’re launching, and 988 will be live. We are looking to every governor and every state in the nation to do their part to make this a long-term success,” Becerra said.
The Biden-Harris Administration increased federal investments in the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by 18-fold — from $24 million to $432 million — to scale up crisis centers and backup center capacity and to provide special services, including a sub-network for Spanish language speakers.
The $432 million included $105 million in grant funding to states and territories, provided by the American Rescue Plan, to improve response rates, increase capacity to meet future demand, and ensure calls initiated in their states or territories are first routed to local, regional, or state crisis call centers. Prior to this investment, the Lifeline, which has existed since 2005, had been long underfunded and under-resourced.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers supported by HHS through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
“Recent investments made in the Lifeline have already resulted in more calls, chats, and texts answered even as volume has increased, but we know that too many people are still experiencing suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress without the support they need,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., the HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and leader of SAMHSA.
“Over time, the vision for 988 is to have additional crisis services available in communities across the country, much the way emergency medical services work. The success of 988 depends on our continued partnership with states, as the federal government cannot do this alone. We urge states and territories to join us and invest further in answering the call to transform our crisis care response nationwide,” Dr. Delphan-Rittman said.
The FCC staff first proposed 988 in a report to Congress in August 2019 as the nationwide, easy-to-remember, 3-digit dialing code for individuals in crisis to connect to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. On July 16, 2020, the FCC adopted rules designating 988 for this purpose.
Also, recognizing the need to better support at-risk communities in crisis, including youth and individuals with disabilities, the FCC adopted additional rules in November 2021 to expand access to this important service by establishing the ability to also text 988.
“All across our country, people are hurting. They need help. The good news is that getting that help just got a lot easier. Starting July 16, 988 will be available nationwide for individuals in crisis, and their loved ones, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline more easily,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for our young people,” she added.
VA administers the Veterans Crisis Line through the Lifeline’s national network. Because of VA’s partnership with the Lifeline, the Veterans Crisis Line is affected by this transition to a new number. Veterans and their loved ones can now dial 988 then and press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
“988 has been a long time coming and will serve as a critical resource during a crisis when every second counts. The new, shorter number will help ensure Veterans have easier access to the Veterans Crisis Line,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “This launch is a whole-of-government approach in line with the President’s call to prioritize mental health by strengthening access to crisis services, and preventing veteran suicide, our top clinical priority.”
In 2021, the VA’s Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts. That number is expected to at least double within the first full year after the 988 transition.
The U.S. had one death by suicide every 11 minutes in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide was the second leading cause of death for young people aged 10-14 and 25-34. From April 2020 to 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses. Studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most Lifeline callers are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful.
The 10-digit Lifeline number 1-800-273-TALK (8255) will continue to be operational after July 16 and will route calls to 988 indefinitely. Veterans, service members, and their families can also still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the current phone number 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, or by chat or text to 838255.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the information in the above story was obtained from various state and federal agencies.
