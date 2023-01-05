According to a news release this week from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), the state agency’s “2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide” is now available.

According to the Wildlife Resources Division of the GDNR, the newest version of the annual publication provides information such as a color fish identification chart for both freshwater and saltwater fish, license purchasing information offices, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings, fishing regulations for Georgia and many more points of interest for the fishermen and women.

Trending Videos