According to a news release this week from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), the state agency’s “2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide” is now available.
According to the Wildlife Resources Division of the GDNR, the newest version of the annual publication provides information such as a color fish identification chart for both freshwater and saltwater fish, license purchasing information offices, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings, fishing regulations for Georgia and many more points of interest for the fishermen and women.
“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start when planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section.
“We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy,” Robinson explained.
If a printed copy is desired, a pdf of the publication is available online at the previously mentioned link. The complete book can be printed or only the sections needed.
Additionally, businesses such as your local recreational license vendor or a Wildlife Resources Division office (GeorgiaWildlife.com/about/contact) a printed version of the guide can be obtained.
What’s New for 2023? Check out this quick bullet list below and get all the details in the new guidebook:
• Seven New State Records were caught in 2022 (p.28 & p.42). Will you get the first for 2023?
• House Pond at Silver Lake Public Fishing Area has updated regulations (p. 21).
• Blueback herring may now be used for bait on Lake Allatoona.
