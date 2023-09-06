”The way of the just is uprightness; O Most Upright, You weigh the path of the just.”
— Isaiah 26:7.
At times the path of the just doesn’t seem smooth and isn’t smooth and it isn’t easy to do God’s will, but we are never alone when we face tough times. God is there to help us through difficulties, to comfort us, and to lead us. He gives us wisdom to make decisions and faith to trust Him.
As believers in Jesus, we come to know more about God and build our trust in His faithful character as we follow His ways in obedience. Our path in life may not always look or feel smooth, but we can be assured as we trust in Him that God is alongside us and making a way.
Moving on and finding your own peace is better than getting back at them. Happiness, growth, and finding self-love is the sweetest revenge without being vengeful.Remember this, and remember to do this for yourself and not them.
Someone said, words can be deceiving. It’s easy for someone to say they love you without truly feeling it. Focus on their actions more than their words. Prioritize on how they make you feel over what they tell you.
Recognize when “I love you” isn’t backed by loving actions or when claimed actions or when claimed care doesn’t match their behavior. Understand these differences, ponder it, and don’t be swayed by empty promises. Never let your heart settle in a hollow space. You are brave because life give you every reason to give up, and still you rise, you pick yourself up and carry on.
It’s okay if you thought you were over it, but it hits you all over again. It’s okay to fall apart even if you thought you had it under control. You’re not weak. Healing is messy, and there’s no timeline for healing. This article is dedicated to Cathy. Be blessed.
