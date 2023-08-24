Her response to our final email exchange read like this:
Dear Mr. Biddle,
Thank you for your kind words. We need more than ever, teachers like you, to make sure that our students understand that hatred and bigotry lead to the gates of Auschwitz. I am very pleased to hear that you will be visiting our Temple and the Breman Museum. Thank you for keeping up the good work; our future depends on it.
Warm regards,
Tosia
Truth be told, I thought I had misplaced this email from Mrs. Tosia. My synapses are misfiring like my Paw-Paw’s ‘69 Chevy that always had a bad cylinder or two. In short, I have a tendency to forget stuff. I can never find where I left my billfold, my school keys, or the recent Publix grocery list, and...well, I forget what point I was attempting to make.
Thankfully, for my sake, Google never forgets.
I met my friend in the late summer of 2017 at the Temple synagogue in midtown Atlanta. My journey, from Carrollton to midtown, was, well, typical of the ATL. Whoever coined the phrase, “The city too busy to hate,” never took the morning commute on the big cheese with a herd of high schoolers full of pheromones and testosterone.
Mrs. Tosia’s journey to Atlanta, however, made the one my kids and I initially took that day in 2017 look like a stroll in Grant Park.
You see, Mrs. Tosia Schneider, came to Atlanta almost 40 years ago by the way of the ghettos of Horodenka and Tluste and the labor camp of Lisowce.
That was between the years of 1939-1945. She was 11 when it all started. By 16, she had lost her father, mother, and brother.
“It’s almost impossible to describe,” Mrs. Tosia said of Tluste. “If there ever was a hell on earth, this was it. There were a few narrow streets in that ghetto, thousands of people were brought in from other surrounding towns and villages, Typhus was raging — my brother had typhus at the time — and hunger was raging. It was really a horror place.”
She reconnected with Mr. Fred in 1949 after immigrating to America. They met in ‘45. She was 16; he was 18. After the wedding, they moved — New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts — before settling Atlanta where Mr. Fred was brought on to be a professor at Georgia Tech.
Their marriage endured for 70 years.
We had exchanged emails for many months after our initial meeting, especially when I would begin teaching my Holocaust unit in late August. She would always remind me that we were witnessing a rise of fascism here in our country, and that I was obligated to speak out against it.
She did not limit her opposition to this foreboding political climate change in America to simply speaking or writing. Heck, at 89, she made a trip to Newnan when a bunch of neo-Nazis took to the streets:
“When Nazis still march in your city streets, we have to tell what they stand for, and warn people of their ideologies.”
She was right. And I will continue doing just that, as this week my kids and I will begin our reading of Elie Wiesel’s, Night. We will also read excerpts from Someone Must Survive to Tell the World, Mrs. Tosia’s memoir. (You can find it on Amazon.)
And, come September 15th at Central High in room 636, we’ll eat apples and honey to mark the beginning of Rosh Hashanah. We’ll wrangle with Atlanta traffic to visit the Breman Jewish History Museum in October.
If you’re the praying kind, I humbly ask you to send some up to the Almighty for me and my school kids during this unit. Good vibes and a kind word or two are always welcomed as well.
Like Mrs. Schneider would tell me, before she passed in September of 2020 at the age of 91, “You must tell our story.”
See, this ain’t my billfold, a set of keys, or some grocery list. It’s the story of endurance, of faith, of overcoming bigotry and hate.
It’s Mrs. Tosia’s story.
And may I, along with my kids, never forget.
Because, in the words of my friend, “Our future depends on it.”
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits. If you feel led, drop him a line or two at j.b.h.biddle@gmail.com.
