Mrs. Nellie Ruth Tucker, 74, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on September 20, 2022.

Mrs. Tucker was born on April 16, 1948 in Heflin, alabama to the late Nathan and Annie Daniel. She was retired from Sewell’s where she worked as a seamstress.

