Mrs. Nellie Ruth Tucker, 74, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on September 20, 2022.
Mrs. Tucker was born on April 16, 1948 in Heflin, alabama to the late Nathan and Annie Daniel. She was retired from Sewell’s where she worked as a seamstress.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 6:11 pm
Mrs. Nellie Ruth Tucker, 74, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on September 20, 2022.
Mrs. Tucker was born on April 16, 1948 in Heflin, alabama to the late Nathan and Annie Daniel. She was retired from Sewell’s where she worked as a seamstress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Daniel; and her granddaughter, Jessica Jordan.
Survivors include her husband, Doug Tucker; her daughters, Donna (Patrick) Goodwin and Teresa (Andy) Harrington; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Freedom Baptist Church. Bro. Jerome Whaley and Bro. Tommy Whaley will officiate. Pallbearers will be Danny Whaley, Lynn Whaley, Ricky Carver, Roger Carver, Timbo Daniel, Trancie Daniel, Wayne Daniel, and Tommy Whaley. Interment will follow at Union Hill Baptist Cemetery.
Prior to the service on Friday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 till 2:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfunralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.