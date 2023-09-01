Mrs. Nellie Ruth Aldridge Jackson Hewitt, age 91 of Rome, Georgia formerly of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Mrs. Hewitt was born in Carroll County, Georgia on May 16, 1932, the daughter of the late William Jefferson Aldridge and Mary Dura Nix Aldridge. She was a retired school teacher having taught in the Carrollton City School system for 30 years. Mrs. Hewitt was a member of West Rome Christian Church.
Survivors include her grandsons, Jesse Jackson, Curt Jackson; step children, Nancy H. Taylor, Kathy Hennon, James Hewitt; seven step grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Roy Norman Jackson, III, Lance Wynton Jackson; brothers, Frank Aldridge, James Aldridge; sisters, Elizabeth Cottrill, Mary Harris; and Dura Dyer.
At Mrs. Hewitt’s request, there will be no funeral and her remains will be buried in the Aldridge Plot in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Hewitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.