Mrs. Nellie Ruth Aldridge Jackson Hewitt, age 91 of Rome, Georgia formerly of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Mrs. Hewitt was born in Carroll County, Georgia on May 16, 1932, the daughter of the late William Jefferson Aldridge and Mary Dura Nix Aldridge. She was a retired school teacher having taught in the Carrollton City School system for 30 years. Mrs. Hewitt was a member of West Rome Christian Church.

