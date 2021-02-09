In the latest of a lifetime of awards and recognitions, Nellie Dunaway Duke recently received the Rita Jackson Samuels Founders Award.
Duke was a welcomed and recognized face at the Georgia Capitol in January, where she was honored with another award to add to her shelf. Nearly 90 years old, Duke’s history in the state is extensive.
The Samuels Award is intended to honor those who have committed themselves to empowering women. It was for that reason Duke was nominated by Deirdre Rouse, Director of Diversity Education and Community Initiatives at the University of West Georgia.
“Nellie Duke has done so much for not just our community, but for the state of Georgia and just women’s empowerment. Period,” said Rouse.
Duke was born in the 1930s amid the Great Depression in Rome. But from a young age, she started to excel. During her school years, she participated on the cheerleading and basketball teams, each one a testament to her nature.
In those days, cheerleading was a position for which she had to campaign, and despite being new to her school, her peers elected her to the team.
“During that, I learned to be a politician,” said Duke. “I learned how to appeal to voters, and I got more votes than anybody, and I was new at the school; I had only been there a week or two.”
Duke also started participating on the basketball team, eventually playing on one of the very first women’s professional teams.
Before all of this, Duke proved she could shine bright when, at age 4, she could already read and write and was able to start school. Since then, she hasn’t stopped.
“The truth is, what I was out there for was rights for women,” said Duke.
The Equal Rights Amendment was a hot topic in the ‘70s with Duke at the forefront of that fight. While that Amendment may have not been ratified in Georgia, Duke never stopped her women’s rights campaign.
On all levels of government — local, state and national — Duke successfully lobbied politicians on ideas of women’s rights; so much so that she was named to the Georgia Commission on Women in 1992 and was twice re-appointed. Later, she was appointed to the President’s Commission on Women in American History in 1999. Duke has served as chairperson and CEO of the Women’s History Museum and president of the Georgia Woman of the Year Committee.
Samuels was an activist in both the Women’s rights movement and the Civil rights movement. Being activists in the same realms, Duke and Samuels crossed paths in their work at the Georgia Convention of Women, where Duke worked for several decades.
From the League of Women Voters, Carrollton’s Civic Women’s Club, and the Carroll County Democratic Party, Duke manages to remain a pillar of the community.
“Hopefully this is inspiring and motivating to people from all generations,” said Rouse. “From Ms. Duke’s generation to our millennials to Generation Z, to continue to be advocates in our community.”
