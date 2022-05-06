Mrs. Vernell “Nell” Ledbetter Dewberry, 89 of Bremen passed away on May 6, 2022 in a local healthcare facility.
She was born on April 11, 1933 in Cleburne County, Alabama the daughter of the late Carl Ledbetter and Jewell Beck Ledbetter.
Mrs. Dewberry was a Member of First Baptist Church of Bremen and a retired seamstress of Sewell Manufacturing Company.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dean Dewberry, they celebrated 69 years of marriage on May 31, 2021; brothers, J.L. Ledbetter, Johnny Ledbetter, Jimmy Ledbetter, Hoyt Ledbetter and Billy Joe Ledbetter; sisters, Grace Ledbetter Tims and Videra Ledbetter Browning.
Survivors include a brother and sister in law, Henry & Carolyn Ledbetter of Bremen; two special nieces, Glenda Hunt and Judy Crocker.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 8, 2022 between the hours of 1:30 and 3 pm.
Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 3 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend Hunter Roe and Reverend Anthony Puckett officiating. Music will be provided by Aric Butler and Sue Ezzell. Mark Ledbetter, Chuck Green, Steve Holmes, Eddie Dewberry, Charlie Crocker and Dan Hunt will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
