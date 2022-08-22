Nelda Irene Smith Jackson, 74, of Newnan, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1947, in Carroll County, daughter of the late Hubert Dorsey Smith and Jennie Sue Walker Smith.
She was a member of St. George Catholic Church.
Mrs. Jackson was a bus driver for the Coweta County School System for over 30 years, driving regular routes as well as field trips and band trips.
She married her high school sweetheart, Darrell James Jackson, a farmer, and employee of Coweta Fayette EMC. Together, they raised three daughters and a son.
She loved to sew and crochet and made blankets, scarves, and other items for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her sister Martha Railey Guiler, and brother-in-law Bruce Jackson.
She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Jackson Zerangue and husband, Tim of Newnan, Jennifer Jackson Masdon and husband, Tim of Newnan, Madonna Jackson Overton and husband, Kenneth of Newnan; son, Jason Jackson and wife, Charlotte of Fort Lauderdale, FL; grandchildren, Philip Barnette and husband, Mark Fisher, Joshua Masdon and wife, Briana, Hillary Thibodeau and husband, Vince, Walker Masdon, Jackson Overton and partner, Emily Kenyon, Sydney Overton, Hope Fowler and husband, Riley; great-grandchildren, Anya Fowler, Lucy Masdon, Darrell Fowler, Scarlett Thibodeau; sister, Cynthia Smith Denny and husband, Andy; sister-in-law, Terri Jackson; many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. at McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Andy Denny officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-253-4580.
