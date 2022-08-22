Nelda Irene Smith

Nelda Irene Smith Jackson, 74, of Newnan, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 19, 1947, in Carroll County, daughter of the late Hubert Dorsey Smith and Jennie Sue Walker Smith.

