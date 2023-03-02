As a pastor, I generally think of Sundays as a day of work. Clergy find sabbath time on other days of the week. There is one Sunday out of the year that I work harder than any other—Empty Bowls Sunday. For 19 years, Empty Bowls has gathered artists, restaurant and home chefs, musicians, and volunteers to create a uniquely Carrollton experience. After three years, we were back live and in person this past Sunday, and the joy of being together in the cavernous Carroll County Agricultural Center overflowed in smiles and laughter. By the end of the day, I had logged 15,000 steps (almost 7 miles) and 17 hours of standing, and my aching body testified that I am not as young as I used to be. The privilege of helping our community support the Carroll County Soup Kitchen with this annual fundraiser is something I cherish and look forward to every year. While every cause and fundraiser in our community is worthy of support, Empty Bowls creates a kind of magical intersection of art, music, food, and community that you just have to experience in person. It was good to be back!
I’m not originally from Carrollton, but having lived here since my twenties, I appreciate the generous spirit and community that is uniquely ours. I’m glad we raised our children in a place where the needs of neighbors are recognized, and a group comes together to figure out how to meet those needs. Many of our helping organizations have grown out of church ministries and continue to be supported by congregations financially and with volunteers. Fortunately, the seeds planted continue to bear fruit, and people from all backgrounds work together to make our community the best place to live for everyone. Of course, we still have problems and things to improve, but the generous and hard-working spirit of the larger Carrollton and west Georgia community continues to seek solutions and make connections.
