Multiple men were arrested and face burglary charges in Villa Rica after allegedly entering their neighbors' home.
On March 19, at approximately 5:18 p.m., Deputy Timothy Repetto responded to a possible burglary that had already occurred at a residence on Sunny Lane in Villa Rica.
Since there was an extended response time to the residence, Repetto contacted the victim by phone. The victim told Repetto that he was in the process of moving out of the house but was still currently renting, the report said. He also had not been to the home for approximately two weeks.
Several items were missing from the house such as a collector’s edition packaged nascar toy car, tackle box inside a backpack, a green lawn mower, and his firefighter's Sept. 11 Harley Davidson motorcycle, per the report.
As the victim further checked the property, he saw his motorcycle parked underneath the car port at his neighbor’s house. He immediately went over and spoke to the neighbor in the driveway.
According to the report, the neighbor stated that he thought the residence was abandoned and rolled it over from the victim’s residence to his. While the victim was speaking to his neighbor, he noticed that he was holding a glass that he recognized as his from the company logo of a previous job he worked.
After this interaction, the victim took his motorcycle back to his residence and continued to go through his belongings to determine more missing items. The victim told Repetto that he noticed a Roku TV had been taken as well.
The investigations division was notified due to the severity of the incident. Upon the arrival of several patrol units, the victim led officers to 160 Sunny Lane, where he located his motorcycle.
Deputies requested everyone outside the house to explain the situation to the residents. William Weaver, 30, of Villa Rica, identified himself as a renter on the lease and admitted that he did take the motorcycle and other items from the house due to him believing the residence was abandoned, the report said.
Weaver also stated that the victim had come over to his residence and stated, "anything outside of the house you can have."
The residents inside 160 Sunny Lane were identified and the information was verified through dispatch.
Dispatch advised that Devin Baker, Jordan McCalvin, Shannon O'brien, Joey Kilgore and Noah Warren had warrants for their arrest unrelated to this incident. Dispatch advised that the agency that had a warrant for Kilgore was not requesting to place a hold on him.
They further advised that the other individuals' warrants were confirmed and holds were placed on them. Investigator Tyler North arrived at the residence and the scene was turned over to him. There were six arrests total due to warrant service.
Weaver, 30, of Villa Rica and Baker, 26, of Douglasville, were charged with first degree burglary. Both of them are still currently in the Carroll County Jail with no bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.