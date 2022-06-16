Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in Bowdon on Tuesday after a fire in a wooded area was reported following a dispute between neighbors.
Deputy Alex Wheeler of the CCSO was dispatched to 655 Watts Road on June 14 at approximately 9:30 p.m.
When Wheeler arrived he spoke with Darrell Wayne Mason, 57, of Decatur, who was described by Wheeler as “irate.”
Wheeler said Mason refused to talk to him and stated “all he did was start a fire on his property, which he felt was legal.”
“Darrell was irate while I attempted to speak with him and after a short time refused to say anything else,” Wheeler said in his report.
Shortly after this encounter with Mason, Wheeler was informed by Carroll County Fire Rescue personnel that Mason had allegedly threatened to burn down the shed of neighbor, Peggy Prothro.
Wheeler spoke with Prothro, who stated that Mason “had walked up to her door and knocked.”
She claimed that when she opened the door the fire was ignited and Mason was allegedly yelling at her, per the report.
During this same conversation, Prothro made claims that Mason threatened to burn her shed down due to it being on his property, the report said.
According to Prothro, this has been an ongoing situation with Mason and herself and that she wished to press charges.
Wheeler located the burned area and was able to determine through the Carroll County Tax website that the area was on Prothro’s property.
Per Prothro, Mason had caused $50 worth of damage with the fire.
Mason was placed under arrest and charged with arson on land and terroristic threats and acts, both felony charges. He was also served with a criminal trespass warning, which he refused to sign, per the report.
Mason posted a $5,000 bond on Thursday.
