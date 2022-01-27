SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Want to surprise your sweetheart with something different this Valentine’s Day? Send them a “Singing Valentine” from the Carrollton High School Trojan Trebles!
The group will travel to your sweetie’s business or home on Monday, Feb. 14, to serenade them with a song of your choice. Selections are “Be My Baby,” “Sugar Time,” “Lollypop-Sincerely Medley” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.”
The cost is $25 for one selection or $40 for two songs. The group is limited to the Carrollton city area. Reservations are limited. For additional information or to place an order call 770-834-2116.
The Trebles are part of the Carrollton High School Chorus. The group includes Madison Akin, Lydia Baldizon, Asha Brown, Madison Brown, Madelynn Cook, Sage Grimes, Skylar Hundley, Serenity Keith, and Georgia Kingeter.
Other members are Kashira Johnson, Natalie Johnson, Carli Lawson, Emma McCoy, Autumn Martin, Julianna Quattrocchi, Kaylee Riggs, and Zion Murphy-Sharp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.