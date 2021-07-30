Nectar of the gods may be coming to Haralson County

As the pandemic ravaged the nation, one newly-opened business in Haralson County was forced to close its doors. But the owners, — willing and able to pivot — are now working to open a new business that is a bit unusual in the state: a meadery.
David and Lora Lepley live on 100 acres just outside of Bremen. They have spent the last eight years trying to make the land pay for itself. They have farmed on it, raised hogs and chickens — along with one rooster who eagerly announces his presence in the flock.
About four years ago, they were advised that an event venue would do well on their property. At the time, there were few such venues in the county.
So, after some research, they set about clearing some land. Their property had been clear-cut, so they removed hundreds of stumps and dug out two ponds. They built a 6,400-square-foot single-story building on the hill created with the dirt they removed to build the ponds, adding a wraparound porch to take in the picturesque view of the new water features.
Golden Creek Weddings and Events opened in January 2020 just as COVID-19 arrived in the United States.
“We didn’t even get started,” David Lepley said. “We opened in January and closed in March.”
The two then set about looking for another means of using their new facility.
They had started raising bees about a year before with the intention of selling honey along with their other products. But once they found out it would require getting a food license, they discarded that idea, said Lora Lepley. But they kept the bees.
They have 10 hives with about 500,000 bees busily working their property and making honey. And now they joke that the bees may just save the farm.
“The bees kind of gave us the answer to what to do with this great big building,” David Lepley said. “We had looked at doing a winery and you’re looking at two to four years to get a vineyard established and a lot of money. So, [we] did more research and we checked into mead — and I can have mead ready to go in about three months.”
Mead is an alcoholic beverage made with honey, water and yeast, David Lepley said. In some literature, it’s referred to as the “nectar of the gods.”
“It’s just like wine, only it tastes better,” he said.
It can be made with just the honey for taste or flavored with fruits, spices, herbs, and vegetables. There is a popular recipe online for a Bloody Mary mead, Lora Lepley said. Although, she added, they didn’t like that recipe themselves.
Mead is an ancient beverage first documented in 7000 B.C. in China, according to an article on liquor.com. Mead is not the same as wine, as it is brewed with honey and not grapes. It fell out of favor when grapes became an easy-to-farm crop.
Mike Lorey, who opened Waldmet Cellars, a meadery and winery in Jasper, Georgia, almost a year ago, said that the honey for mead is a more sustainable crop than grapes.
“A lot of the French hybrid grapes they’ve brought in take a lot of spraying and tending to them to produce,” Lorey said. “We could produce a lot more honey if we could convince more people to keep honey bees.”
Additionally, the honey bees use any number of plants to make their honey and don’t create a monoculture like acres and acres of grapes create, he said.
Lorey started making mead about 13 years ago when he was working with Georgia Organics and looking at the sustainability of alcohol production in Georgia. Mead piqued his interest.
“I actually made the first commercial batch of mead in the state back in 2010,” he said.
He was working for a winery in Dahlonega at the time, Lorey said.
“It’s a similar fermentation to wine,” he said. “But there’s a lot more nuances with mead.”
At Waldmet Cellars they sell 19 different types of mead that range from 2% alcohol all the way to 13% alcohol and they are all distinctive, he said.
In 2008, Mead started making a comeback, Lora Lepley confirmed. There are now 10 meaderies in Georgia, she said. Nine are listed on georgiamead.com; one is closed according to its website. So, unlike when they opened their wedding venue, there is not a saturated market for mead, Lora Lepley added.
Maybe because of that, mead makers are a friendly group.
Lora, a teacher at West Haralson Elementary School, and David, a firefighter with the Clayton County Fire Department, have had side businesses throughout their working lives, they said.
He used to have an irrigation company. They also had a T-shirt and embroidery business.
“It’s always so cut-throat,” David Lepley said. “The wine is like, ‘Anything I can do to help you out,’ ‘If you need anything let me know.’ ”
Lora agreed.
“We’re not used to that,” she said. “Here, it’s like you’re in a family.”
So, while they are still working on getting their state and federal licenses as a farm winery, the Lepleys are pleased with the progress so far.
The chairs and seating they had purchased for the wedding venue won’t go to waste. They hope to use the facility as a mead-tasting room and for mead-centered events such as a Taste of Haralson County night that would highlight Haralson-County-made foods, Lora Lepley said.
The Haralson County Commission recently approved a zoning change for their property to farm winery to allow the meadery.
