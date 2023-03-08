The UWG men's basketball team is going dancing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this weekend as Nova Southeastern University is set to be the host site for the South Region bracket.
West Georgia is set to play the Lee Flames in the Region Quarterfinals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and will depart from Carrollton on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. from The Coliseum loading dock. UWG will hold a send-off party, so we encourage all students, staff, fans, and family to join us.
