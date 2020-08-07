The University of West Georgia athletics program took another hit Wednesday, with the cancellation of NCAA Division II fall sports championships for the 2020 season.
This means that UWG fall sports teams will be unable to play in a championship, even at a later date.
The NCAA Board of Governors had directed each division to decide on its fall sports programs by Wednesday, which is when the DII President Council decided to scrap seven fall championships this year due to the “operational, logistical, and financial changes presented by the pandemic,” according to an NCAA statement.
Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the division’s Presidents Council, said the “difficult decision” was due to the logistics of holding such events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” Jordan said, adding that the consequences of the decision were fully weighed.
“It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future,” she said. “As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”
According to the announcement, UWG fall sports will not even have the option of playing the championship at a later date. The release stated:
“With the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council determined that it was not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring while prioritizing the health and well-being of student-athletes.”
Daryl Dickey, athletic director of the University of West Georgia, reacted to the announcement with a statement:
“We are certainly disappointed that our fall sport athletes will not be able to play for NCAA Championships during the 2020-21 academic year. The Division II Presidents Council has a very difficult decision to make,” he said. “They put a great deal of thought behind the decision and it was certainly not taken lightly. We will await guidance from the Gulf South Conferences as to our next steps.”
Earlier in July, the GSC enforced a delay to the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to the first week of September, and determined soccer, volleyball, and football teams will exclusively play against conference opponents. Additionally, a corresponding delay to the beginning of official practices was instituted.
With cases rising across the nation and within the GSC region, the conference’s Board of Governors is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Aug. 11, to discuss the upcoming fall sports schedule once again.
