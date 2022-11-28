Turkey Trot 2022

Santa Clause was on hand to congratulate Nour Nazim, 16-year from Carrollton High School, who took top honors at the 2022 Turkey Trott 5K Thanksgiving morning on the Carrollton Greenbelt at Hobbs Farm in Carrollton with a time of 16:57.72. Jessica Lomas, 26, of Newnan led the women’s competitors at 18;40.94, and Alison Thanon, 68, of Douglasville won the senior decision with a 33:51.76 finish.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

A pair of teenagers paced the pack of hundreds of runners Thanksgiving morning in the running of the annual CASA Turkey Trot 5K held on the Carrollton Green Belt at Hobbs Farm.

Nour Nazim, a 16-year old from Carrollton, crossed the finish line first with a time of 16:57.72, narrowly edging 18-year old Nathan Moseley of Bowdon who turned in a time of 16:57.78.

