A pair of teenagers paced the pack of hundreds of runners Thanksgiving morning in the running of the annual CASA Turkey Trot 5K held on the Carrollton Green Belt at Hobbs Farm.
Nour Nazim, a 16-year old from Carrollton, crossed the finish line first with a time of 16:57.72, narrowly edging 18-year old Nathan Moseley of Bowdon who turned in a time of 16:57.78.
Rounding out the Top Four were Braven Davis, 15 of Carrollton, and 31-year old Erick Wells of North Charleston, SC.
Leading the way among female participants was Jessica Lonas of Newnan with a time of 18:40.94, while Alison Thornton, 68, of Douglasville and Howard Jones,61, of Rome paced the contingent of senior citizen participants.
The youngest runner in the Top 100 was 8-year old N. Widener of Winston.
