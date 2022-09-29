The other day I got stuck at the railroad crossing on Maple Street. The train was at a standstill, and the cars were backing up. Being impatient, I decided to turn around and take an alternate route. As I came to where I would turn left onto Maple Street, an even longer line of cars was backed up. I kept going and came in the back way along Alabama Street. When I finally arrived at my destination, I thought to myself, “It’s a sign of how long I have lived in Carrollton. No matter what is blocking the way, I can figure out another route to get to my destination.”

Before we had Google Maps and Waze, most of us could navigate to new destinations using a map or the directions given by a friend. Sometimes we used landmarks. Years ago, I worked in the mountains of North Carolina for a summer home repair ministry. We hosted church youth groups who would go out into the community to repair roofs, shore up sagging porches and underpin trailers. Occasionally, we built a new outhouse. One of the sites was way out in the country where street signs were scarce. We navigated by landmarks — turn right at the old gas station with a blue roof, take a slight left when you come to the Baptist church. At one of the sites, you turned left at the old red pick-up truck. For five weeks, crews found their way without a problem. Then in the sixth week, someone moved the red truck. I don’t know how long the red truck had been there, but it looked like it was part of the landscape, hence, the reason we used it for giving directions. One simple change, and we had to figure out a whole new way to navigate.

