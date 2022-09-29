The other day I got stuck at the railroad crossing on Maple Street. The train was at a standstill, and the cars were backing up. Being impatient, I decided to turn around and take an alternate route. As I came to where I would turn left onto Maple Street, an even longer line of cars was backed up. I kept going and came in the back way along Alabama Street. When I finally arrived at my destination, I thought to myself, “It’s a sign of how long I have lived in Carrollton. No matter what is blocking the way, I can figure out another route to get to my destination.”
Before we had Google Maps and Waze, most of us could navigate to new destinations using a map or the directions given by a friend. Sometimes we used landmarks. Years ago, I worked in the mountains of North Carolina for a summer home repair ministry. We hosted church youth groups who would go out into the community to repair roofs, shore up sagging porches and underpin trailers. Occasionally, we built a new outhouse. One of the sites was way out in the country where street signs were scarce. We navigated by landmarks — turn right at the old gas station with a blue roof, take a slight left when you come to the Baptist church. At one of the sites, you turned left at the old red pick-up truck. For five weeks, crews found their way without a problem. Then in the sixth week, someone moved the red truck. I don’t know how long the red truck had been there, but it looked like it was part of the landscape, hence, the reason we used it for giving directions. One simple change, and we had to figure out a whole new way to navigate.
Some of you have probably found yourself wondering what happened to the old red truck you relied on to guide you. Life can change in an instant. A car accident leaves you with a body that can’t do what it has always done. A spouse dies, and suddenly, there are decisions to make and new skills you must acquire quickly through a time of devastating grief. A fire consumes not just your home, but a lifetime of memories collected and shared with those you love. Losing a job after years of loyal work can leave you reeling. Even young people can find their plans at a standstill because they didn’t get into their preferred college, or they find themselves breaking up with the one they thought was the one.
Faced with a sudden change or an obstacle we never expected, we are forced to navigate life in a different way. I’m not sure we can prepare for such times, but we can cultivate the ability to be resilient when hard things happen. We can seek out help when we are faced with unexpected change and loss. We don’t have to go it alone. Loved ones and friends, a supportive pastor or therapist, even the kindness of a stranger can help us keep moving through the day. Like the map of the city in my head, having a sense of who you are, what you need, the people in your life you can depend on, and supportive resources will help you navigate through the change and around the obstacles.
One of the most important aspects of resilience is a sense of connection to people and purpose. When people show up for us in our times of struggle, we realize that hard as things are now, we are not alone. We are loved and supported. The present moment may be difficult, but if we feel connected to a larger endeavor, we can continue with a sense of hope for the future.
Faith is one connection that sustains people through the darkest times. Psalm 119:105 says, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” When the way ahead is unclear, pray for the light to shine just far enough for you to see the next step. If the old red truck has disappeared, remember that there is someone who knows the way.
