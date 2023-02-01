The University of West Georgia added several in-state athletes on National Signing Day Wednesday, as well as some hailing from just across the state line in Alabama. Here is a look at each signee and their bios.
Bryson Wilson
OT | Adel, GA | Cook County HS
6-6 | 330
Prepped at Cook County HS under head coach Byron Slack… Anchored an offensive line for a team that went 8-4 on the season… also played on the defensive line where he made 20 tackles with eight being solo… Named First Team All-Region 1 Class AA…
Brandon Alexander
OT | Fairburn, GA | Creekside HS
6-5 | 303
Prepped at Creekside HS under head coach Maurice Dixon… Helped his team to a 10-3 record and a 7-0 region record… All-Region 5-AAAAA selection
Ivan Johnson
DB | Brunswick, GA | Brunswick HS
5-9 | 180
Played both ways for Brunswick High School under head coach Garrett Grady … totaled 55 tackles including 36 solo stops and four tackles for loss … had one interception in 11 games and recovered one fumble … named Honorable Mention All-State by Recruit Georgia … All-Region selection as a junior and senior
Jayden White
OL | LaGrange, GA | LaGrange HS
6-2 | 305
Prepped at LaGrange HS under head coach Matt Napier… Helped lead his team to an 8-3 record and a second round playoff appearance in GHSA Class AAAA…
Troy Beverly
OL | Marietta, GA | Spayberry HS
6-3 | 285
Anchored an offensive line for Sprayberry High School … played under head coach Brett Vavra … selected All-Region 7-AAAAAA as a senior and junior
Tyler Davalos
K | Acworth, GA | Allatoona HS
6-3 | 190
Prepped at Allatoona HS under head coach Gary Varner… attempted 42 kickoffs in 2022 with 39 being touchbacks… also attempted 41 punts averaging 38 yards per punt with a long of 56… also played on the men's soccer team in high school…
Aiden Benton
DL | Lovejoy, GA | Lovejoy, HS
6-2 | 223
Prepped at Lovejoy High for head coach Edgar Carson … played at OLB and DE for the Wildcats, helping the team to an 8-4 record and a 6-1 mark in the region … made 90 total tackles as a senior, including 44 solo stops and 12.0 sacks … tallied 32.0 tackles for loss and 28 QB hurries … was the Region 3-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year as a senior … made the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia High School Football Daily, and the Recruit Georgia All-State teams
Neico Sandifer
TE | Macon, GA | Rutland HS
6-3 | 195
Prepped at Rutland HS under head coach Jamarcus Johnson… Named Region 2 AA Iron Man of the Year
Mikell Roberts
S | Warner Robins, GA | Northside Warner Robins HS
5-11 | 175
Prepped at Northside Warner Robins for head coach Chad Alligood … Team reached the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA State Playoffs in his senior season … racked up 91 tackles as a senior, making 72 solo stops … had 4.0 tackles for loss and three sacks … defended 10 passes, forced a fumble, and recovered two … Named First Team All-Region 1-AAAAAA as a senior … Honorable Mention All-State by Recruit Georgia
Eli Barrow
LB | Cedartown, GA | Cedartown HS
5-11 | 215
Prepped at Cedartown HS under head coach Jamie Abrams… totalled 186 tackles from his linebacker position in 2022 with 133 being solo… averaged 12.4 tackles per game… tacked on 15.0 sacks on the season…Helped lead his team to a 14-1 overall record and a trip to the State Championship game… Named Region 7 AAAA Player of the Year
Keith Johnson
WR | Macon, GA | Rutland HS
6-3 | 187
Prepped at Rutland HS under head coach Jamarcus Johnson… Named Second Team All-Region 2 AA
Kadarius Zackery
DB | Lannett, AL | Lannett HS | Butler CC
6-0 | 175
Prepped at Lanett HS… Spent the 2022 season at Butler CC…
PJ Farnum
RB | Twin Cities, GA | Emmanuel County Institute
5-8 | 160
Prepped at ECI in Twin Cities for head coach Chris Kearson … Named the Region 3-A Offensive Player of the Year as a senior … Honorable Mention All-State selection by Recruit Georgia …carried the ball 208 times for 1,502 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior … averaged 7.2 yards per carry … also hauled in 15 catches out of the backfield for 152 yards and a touchdown … was a Second Team All-Region selection as a junior … also played cornerback for the Bulldogs
Cade Barnett
OL | Monroeville, AL | Excel HS
6-5 | 280
Prepped across the state line at Excel High in Excel, Alabama … prepped under head coach Jason Phillips … Led team to a 9-2 record and a playoff berth as a senior … Selected as a member of the AAA All-State team … played 488 of 500 snaps on offense and recorded 38 pancake blocks … played defense as well, racking up 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries
Jacob King
OL | Winder, GA| Winder-Barrow HS
6-5 | 270
Prepped at Winder-Barrow High School under head coach Ed Dudley … played both ways for the Bulldogs, racking up 35 total tackles and 2.0 TFL as a senior in 2022 … was a First Team All-Region 8-AAAAA selection
DJ Williams
DL | Evans, GA | Evans HS
6-2 | 229
Defensive lineman out of Evans High School where he prepped under head coach Barrett Davis … played both offense and defense for the Knights … participated in the Georgia/South Carolina All-Star Game, The Border Bowl … Named a First Team selection for the Region 2-AAAAAA Team as a senior … was a Second Team All-Region 3-AAAAAA selection at OL as a junior
Karleon Bell
DB | Atlanta, GA | Maynard Jackson HS
6-1 | 205
Prepped at Maynard Jackson High in Atlanta under head coach Eric Williams … played both ways, putting up 1,384 all-purpose yards on offense … made 19 tackles with two interceptions on defense … was the Region5-AAAAA Player of the Year … Was an All-State selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Recruit Georgia
Latrelle Murrell
RB | Douglasville, GA | Douglas County HS
5-10 | 190
Prepped at Douglas County HS under head coach Eric Rice… ran for 557 yards in his senior season averaging 92 yards per game in just six games…scored five rushing touchdowns… as a junior, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with 12 touchdowns… helped lead his team to a 7-4 record and a playoff berth in Class AAAAAA… Named to the First Team All-Region 5-AAAAAA
Thomas Propst
WR | Piedmont, AL | Piedmont HS
6-2 | 175
Prepped at Piedmont HS under head coach Steve Smith… played in just four games in his senior season… caught 14 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns… eclipsed 100 receiving yards in two of his four games… Helped lead his team to a 13-3 record and a trip to the AHSAA Class AAA State Championship Game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.