In honor of National Faith and Blue weekend, local law enforcement agencies will be hosting events.
The Carrollton Police Department and the Bremen Police Department announced via Facebook that both agencies will be having separate Faith and Blue events this coming weekend to participate in the national initiative. Faith and Blue weekend extends from Oct. 7-10, although the local agencies will be hosting one-day events.
Carrollton’s Faith and Blue event will be Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m until 1 p.m. at Lakeshore Park. The following faith-based entities will be present to facilitate fellowship which are Antioch Missionary Baptist Church-Clem, North Point Baptist, Southern Hills, Church Without Walls, A Place of Refuge, Tabernacle Baptist, and First Baptist of Carrollton.
Bremen’s Faith and Blue event will be Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Downtown Bremen Main Street. There will be food, ice cream, entertainment, bounce houses, face and pumpkin painting along with raffles and prizes. According to the Bremen Police Department Facebook post, they will have the fallen officer memorial wall for officers that have fallen in the state of Georgia. Families of local fallen officers will be placing a wreath in their memory at 11:30 a.m. Those who have a loved one who is on the wall are invited to attend.
“We feel very honored to recognize these heroes who gave their all,” BPD said.
According to the national website, Faith and Blue was inaugurated in 2020 by Movement Forward, Inc. working with the office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the U.S. Department of Justice. Faith and Blue was launched to facilitate “safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly enabling partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations,” per the Faith and Blue website.
According to the website, Faith and Blue weekend is an extension of the One Congregation One Precinct initiative (OneCOP), a program of Movement Forward, Inc. The OneCOP initiative pairs together officers at the precinct level with local faith-based organizations.
According to statistics collected on the national level, last year Georgia was the state in the south region with the most Faith and Blue events hosting 304 of them. The smallest community to hold a Faith and Blue event in Georgia was in Sky Valley with a population of 282.
