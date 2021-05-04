The National BETA Club (NBC) recognized several schools within the Carroll County system in its 2020-2021 list of Schools of Merit and Schools of Distinction.
The NBC is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. It has prepared today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.
The NBC recognizes schools based on merit and distinction. Carroll County had seven schools that were named National BETA Schools of Merit, one was named a National BETA School of Distinction, and six earned recognition in both categories.
The Merit Award is given to schools that have Beta Clubs dedicated and committed to academic success. The Distinction award is given to schools with Beta Clubs that have increased their membership by 10% or more for the current school year.
At first, it would seem as if the middle and high school students would dominate. However, a majority of the elementary schools within the district have been recognized the most.
According to the NBC, only 29% of active Beta Clubs in the nation earned the Merit recognition for 2021. The seven schools were Bowdon Elementary, Central Elementary, Central Middle, Roopville Elementary, Providence Elementary, Central High, and Villa Rica High School.
They only school to receive the National BETA School of Distinction recognition was Ithica Elementary School, and the six schools that have been chosen for both categories were Sand Hill Elementary, Sharp Creek Elementary, Temple Elementary, Temple High, Temple Middle and Villa Rica Elementary School.
“We are very proud of our schools for offering premier clubs and activities that foster leadership skills, build strong character, and promote the importance of service to others,” said Assistant Superintendent of School Performance, Dr. Jessica Ainsworth.
“The National BETA Club’s mission of preparing students to be future leaders directly aligns with our district’s emphasis on preparing students to be enrolled, enlisted, employed, and engaged when they graduate,” continued Ainsworth.
