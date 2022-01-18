Naomi “Forever 21” Jackson, age 21, of Conyers, GA passed on January 11, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday January 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Saint Phillip AME Church, 240 Candler Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30317.
Interment will follow in Kennedy Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday January 19, 2022 from 2-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road Lithonia, Georgia 30088. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
