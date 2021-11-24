Nancy Ann Wix, 85, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Melrose Hill Memorial Gardens.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
