Mrs. Nancy Reynolds Power, age 64, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.
Mrs. Power was born in Langdale, Alabama, on July 18, 1957, the daughter of the late Dewitt D. Reynolds, Jr. and Sue Vaughan Reynolds. She was the registrar for Central Elementary School and was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
Nancy Power, unconditionally loving wife to Bennie of 39 ½ years, mother to Claire (Matthew) and Morgan (Brittanie), grandmother (Nonnie) to Jaxson, sister to Laura, and aunt to Lauren and Reynolds as well as her beloved dog, Winston. Nancy was beloved by her church family, her co-workers, and all else that came to know her. She will leave behind nothing but fond memories and a legacy that can never be equaled.
A lifetime fan of the Auburn Tigers and a loyal supporter of her beloved Central Lions.
Nancy was a graduate of Troy State where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority and the Sound of the South marching band.
A devout member of the congregation of First United Methodist Church in Carrollton for nearly three decades and a tireless participant in multiple choirs and instrumental ensembles including the Carol Ringers.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Patton and Rev. Ken Stephens officiating.
The family will receive friends in the Gathering Room of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church Thursday evening from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.